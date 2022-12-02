Applications now available for 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

“Year after year, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy allows some of Missouri’s brightest students to gather and collaborate,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “This program presents high school students the opportunity to learn alongside those with a similar passion for agriculture. Through MAbA, students build leadership skills and gain a better understanding of the career opportunities available throughout the Missouri agriculture industry.”

The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the St. Louis area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair, and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2023 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,060 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first portion of the 2023 MAbA will be held June 5-9 and marks the program’s 36th year. Students interested in participating must apply by Feb. 1, 2023.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.