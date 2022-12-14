Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are continuing the longstanding tradition of awarding seven deserving students $1,000 scholarships in 2023. Applications for the Missouri Corn Scholarship program are now available for high school seniors and college juniors pursuing a degree in agronomy or a related area of agriculture.

“Missouri Corn is always looking to the future,” said Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee Chairman Brice Fischer of Rich Hill, Mo. “Whether it be research and developing new avenues to sell corn, or investing in students pursuing an agricultural degree, the board is committed to moving the corn industry forward. By supporting our young leaders, we are strengthening the future, not just for corn farmers, but all of agriculture.”

Applications for the 2023 Missouri Corn Scholarships are available for download on the Missouri Corn website under the Resources tab. Interested students can also call the Missouri Corn office at (800) 827-4181 to request an application. To be eligible, students must submit an application, official high school or college transcript, and at least one letter of recommendation to the Missouri Corn office by Feb. 10, 2023.

High school senior applicants must be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the freshman year of college expenses for high school winners.

College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area, and currently a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the senior year of expenses for college winners.

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee will review the applications, and recipients will be notified by mail on or before April 15, 2023. To learn more about Missouri Corn programs, visit the Missouri Corn website.

Related