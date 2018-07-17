Applications for North Central Missouri Fair Queen Pageant now open

Applications are being accepted for the North Central Missouri Fair Queen Pageant.

Ladies ages 17 to 21 who are members of 4-H or FFA may apply and have a chance to receive scholarship money. The application deadline is Friday, and the competition will be held July 29th.

Contestants will be judged on their interviews, talent, and evening gowns with the coronation to be the night of July 31st at 7 o’clock.

The queen will receive a $350 scholarship to North Central Missouri College or a $300 scholarship to a college of her choice, tiara, sash, a bouquet of flowers, and an entry fee to the Missouri State Fair Queen Pageant for the following year’s competition.

The first and second runners-up will receive a $100 scholarship to the school of her choice and a bouquet of flowers.

Those seeking more information may contact Loren Fox Meservey at 660-654-3504 or by email at [email protected].

