Applications for “Christmas Wish Project” now open

The Trenton Kiwanis Club, in conjunction with KTTN Radio, has opened the application process for the Christmas Wish Project.

The program is designed to help low-income families with children 12 years old and younger have Christmas gifts for the children. Each child can request a gift valued at $30 or less.

To be eligible for the Christmas Wish Project, a family must live in Grundy County, have custody of children for whom it is seeking assistance, and meet income guidelines based on the federal poverty guidelines.

KTTN will air the wishes of area children on the radio starting November 30th. Specific gifts can be purchased and dropped off at KTTN, Farmers State Bank at 1503 East Ninth Street, or Dave’s Body Shop. Monetary donations will also be accepted at those locations to be used to purchase gifts.

Interested parties can also visit the Christmas Wish Tree at Farmers State Bank beginning December 1st, pick up a tag, purchase the gift, and return the gift with the tag attached to the bank.

Christmas Wish Project application forms are to be sent home with Trenton elementary and preschool students. Families who want to enroll can also pick up applications at the Trenton Police Department or KTTN during normal business hours.

Forms can be mailed by contacting the Kiwanis Club Program Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966. Completed forms should be returned to KTTN or the Kiwanis mailing address on the form by December 1st.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares