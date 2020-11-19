Applications for 2020 Kiwanis “Christmas Wish Project” now open

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Kiwanis Club has opened the application process for the Christmas Wish Project, in conjunction with KTTN.

The program is designed to assist low-income families with children 12 years old or younger with Christmas gifts for their children. Each child is able to request a specific gift valued at $30 or less.

KTTN will air the wishes of area children on the radio starting in early December. An individual can purchase a specified gift and drop it off at KTTN, Farmers State Bank in Trenton, or Dave’s Body Shop. Monetary donations will also be accepted at those locations and used to purchase gifts. Gifts will be delivered on December 20th.

Eligible families must live in Grundy County, have custody for the children for whom they are seeking assistance, and meet income guidelines based on federal poverty guidelines.

Applications will be sent home with Trenton elementary and preschool students next week. Families can also pick up applications at KTTN weekdays from 8 to 3 o’clock beginning November 20th.

Forms need to be completed and returned by December 4th to KTTN or the Kiwanis mailing address on the forms. Questions about the Christmas Wish Project should be directed to Kiwanis Member Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966.

