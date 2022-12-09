Another candidate files for seat on Chillicothe City Council

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe First Ward Council Member position. Dowell Kincaid filed on December 8th. Incumbent Reed Dupy filed for First Ward Council Member on December 6th.

Incumbent Jon Maples also filed for the position of Constable earlier on December 8th.

Other candidates who have filed include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, Council Member at Large Thomas Ashbrook, and Fourth Ward Council Member Pam Jarding. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.

City Clerk Amy Hess and City Auditor Allison Jeffries also filed. They were sworn in for those positions in May.

Chillicothe City Council candidate filing will continue until December 27th.

Related