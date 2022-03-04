Another candidate files for position of Livingston County Clerk

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Another candidate has filed for the position of Livingston County Clerk in the August 2nd Primary Election.

Jay A. Shirley filed on March 4th for the position. Incumbent Sherry Parks filed on the first day of the filing period, February 22nd.

Other candidates who previously filed for Livingston County offices include incumbents Amy Hobbs Baker for recorder of deeds, Ed Douglas for presiding commissioner, Jane Gann for circuit court clerk, Adam Warren for prosecuting attorney, and Michael R. Leamer for associate circuit judge.

The last day to file for the August 2nd Primary Election is March 29, 2022.

