Another candidate files for office of Public Administrator

Another candidate has filed in Grundy County for the August 2nd Primary Election.

Adria Moore filed for the unexpired term of public administrator. Moore was appointed to the position following the resignation of previous public administrator Jill Eaton.

Previous filings in Grundy County were incumbents Phillip Ray for presiding commissioner, Steve Hudson for associate circuit court judge, Becky Stanturf for circuit clerk and recorder, and Kelly Puckett for prosecuting attorney. Courtney Campbell filed for county clerk.

March 29th is the last day to file for the August 2nd Primary.

