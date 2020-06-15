Another 180 tested for COVID-19 by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center

Another 180 people have received COVID-19 testing in the past week via Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital. Combined, the new total is 1,429.

As of Monday morning, June 15, 2020, Wright Memorial has tested 377 including 260 from Grundy County, 66 from Mercer County, 51 from other counties. Hedrick Medical Center has tested 1,052 people including 600 Livingston County residents, 173 from Grundy County, 37 from Mercer County, 242 from other counties.

Wright Memorial Hospital has opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Green Hills Medical Clinic, located on East 10th Street in Trenton. The new site is in addition to the previously established site in Chillicothe at the former Washington Street Food and Drink location.

Trenton’s drive-thru clinic operates Monday through Friday mornings from 8:30 to 10:30. The Chillicothe site operates Monday through Friday, from 8:30 to 2 o’clock. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from any health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

Test results are not furnished by the testing sites, but rather by the local health departments.

