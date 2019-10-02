Annual Women’s Health Services Holiday Expo slated for November 2

Vendor spaces and sponsorships are available for the 10th Annual Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Women’s Health Services Holiday Expo.

The event at the Trenton High School on November 2, 2019, will benefit the Women’s Health Services. There will be vendors, food, entertainment, and photos with Santa in the gym and commons area that day from 9 to 2 o’clock.

Contact the Community Action Partnership for more information at 855-290-8544 extension 1049. More information is also available on the Green Hills Women’s Health website.

