Annual Wheels & Wine car show winners announced

The annual Wheels & Wine Car Show brought together automotive enthusiasts from across the region, showcasing an impressive array of 103 classic, custom, and modified vehicles. Participants competed for top honors in various categories, with awards sponsored by local businesses.

In the Fully Custom category, Jacob and Tracie Haddleson took first place with their 1951 Mercury Monterey, sponsored by American Family Insurance, Cara McClellan. The second place was a tie between Richard Steeans, with a 1951 Ford Victoria, and Ronayhan Matthews, with a 1967 Chevy Malibu, both sponsored by Andy’s Auto Body.

Randy Kinnison won first place in the Survivor Car 1995 & Older category with his 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500, sponsored by BTC Bank. Jimmy Wooton secured second place with his 1944 Cadillac Coupe Deville, sponsored by Big Nasty’s Gun & Ammo.

The Corvette category saw Brian Martin winning first place with his 2022 Corvette C8, sponsored by Auto Glass Plus, while Kevin Klinginsmith took second place with his 2023 Chevy Corvette, sponsored by Barnes Greenhouse.

In the Convertible category, Lisa Douglas won first place with her 2007 Ford Mustang, sponsored by Carquest Auto Parts. Jimmie Richey took second place with his 2002 Pontiac Trans-Am, sponsored by Century 21 Team Elite.

Dennis Turley won first place in the Camaro category with his 1967 Chevy Camaro, sponsored by Dave’s Body Shop. Gary Powell took second place with his 2010 Camaro Super Sport, sponsored by Chumbley’s Bar & Grill.

Jesse Gray’s 1981 Pontiac Trans-Am won first place in the Firebird/Trans AM category, sponsored by Dynamic Tax & Accounting. Timothy Rice Jr. secured second place with his 1984 Pontiac Firebird, sponsored by El Toro.

In the MOPAR category, Richard Lane won first place with his 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner, sponsored by Farmers Bank of Northern MO. Alecia Campbell took second place with her 1971 Dodge Charger, sponsored by Evercare Pharmacy.

Kevin Shanley won first place in the Mustangs category with his 2006 Ford Mustang, sponsored by Gray Electric. Brian Hecker took second place with his 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra, sponsored by Graphic Kings.

Randy Hupp’s 2008 OCC ProStreet won first place in the Motorcycles category, sponsored by Piece of Mind Clothing Boutique. Aaron Bright secured second place with his 1981 Harley Davidson Wideglide, sponsored by Moore & Sons Properties.

Pat Becerra won first place in the All Makes & Models 1900-1959 category with his 1955 Chevy 210 Post, sponsored by Holy Water Car Wash. Tom Cribb and Billy Fisher tied for second place with their 1929 Chevy Model 85 and 1956 Ford F100 Truck, respectively, sponsored by KAC Premier Cottages.

Steve Lamar won first place in the All Makes & Models 1960-1979 category with his 1973 Chevy Nova, sponsored by Hy-Vee Food Stores. Ronald Parris took second place with his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, sponsored by Kinder Home Solution.

In the All Makes & Models 1980-1999 category, Eric Johnson won first place with his 1984 Olds 98 Regency, sponsored by Klingensmith Home Center. Jesse Gray took second place with his 1981 Pontiac Trans-Am, sponsored by Knapp’s Exhaust & Welding.

Don Grim’s 2019 Dodge Challenger won first place in the All Makes & Models 2000-Present category, sponsored by Lamma Excavating. Jonah Flandro took second place with his 2019 Dodge Challenger, sponsored by Landes Farms.

Konny Broyles won first place in the Pick Up Trucks 72′ & Older Original/Restored category with his 1954 Chevy 3600 Pickup, sponsored by Landes Oil, Inc. James and Connie West took second place with their 1955 GMC Truck, sponsored by McCloud RV.

In the Pick Up Trucks 72′ & Older Modified category, Warren Soptic won first place with his 1951 Chevy Truck, sponsored by McCollum’s Towing & Transporting. Jeremy Wilson took second place with his 1981 Chevy Silverado, sponsored by Pettijohn Ford, Trenton.

Phil Hatfield won first place in the Pickup Trucks 73′ to Present Original/Restored category with his 1979 Ford Bronco, sponsored by Midwest Tire Outlet. Steven Loyd took second place with his 1973 Ford F250, sponsored by Moore’s Home Center.

Cami Bender’s 1993 Chevy Truck won first place in the Pickup Trucks 73′ to Present Modified category, sponsored by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Jeremy Wilson secured second place with his 1981 Chevy Silverado, sponsored by Pettijohn Ford, Trenton.

Jesse Gray won first place in the Best GM category with his 1979 Ford E150, sponsored by US Bank. Oakley Conwell took second place with their 2014 VW Beetle, sponsored by Wyatt Heating & Cooling.

Carl Jones won first place in the Best Ford category with his 1973 Ford Bronco, sponsored by Slater Neal Funeral Home. Phil Hatfield took second place with his 1979 Ford Bronco, sponsored by Superior Quality Carpet.

Brad Selby won first place in the Best Pontiac category with his 1965 Pontiac 2+2, sponsored by State Farm Insurance, Dillon Harp, Agent. Jesse Gray took second place with his 1981 Pontiac Trans AM, sponsored by Southern Bank.

Bill McBee’s 1970 Buick GS won first place in the Best Buick/Olds/Cadillac category, sponsored by The Auto Shawp. Jimmy Wooton took second place with his 1944 Cadillac Coupe Deville, sponsored by The Fab Shop.

Jeremy Soptic’s 1965 Chevy Chevelle won first place in the Unfinished category, sponsored by The Peoples Coop. Marvin Humphrey took second place with his 1950 Cushman Allstate, sponsored by Trenton Kitchen & Bath.

Justin Hall won first place in the Rat Rods category with his 1980 Chevy Scottsdale, sponsored by Trenton Hardware. Jesse Gray took second place with his 1979 Ford E150, sponsored by US Bank.

Danny Weototh won first place in the Classic Big Rig 1990 & Older category with his 1994 Freightliner FLB, sponsored by Grundy County Lumber. Kenny Broyles took second place with his 1976 International 4076, sponsored by Nestle.

Maverick Hupp’s 1993 Chevy Truck won first place in the Pedal Cars category, sponsored by Farmers State Bank.

In the Best of Motor category, Cami Bender’s 1993 Chevy Truck, sponsored by Stevens Excavating & Plumbing, took first place. Ronald Parris won the Best of Paint category with his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, sponsored by Liberty Hail & Dent. Pat Becerra took first place in the Best of Interior category with his 1955 Chevy 210 Post, sponsored by SCR, Spencer Construction & Restoration. Phil Hatfield’s 1979 Ford Bronco won the Charity Choice award, sponsored by Wired Electrical & Automation.

