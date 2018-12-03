Annual Vespers Service set for Sunday, December 9th

The annual Vespers Service, presented by vocal music students of Trenton High School and Trenton Middle school, will be Sunday, December 9th at 4 o’clock at the First Baptist Church in Trenton.

Performing will be 5th and 6th Grade Choir, 7th and 8th Grade Choir, the high school Concert Choir, and Gold Rush. At the conclusion of the music, there will be a candle lighting and singing of Silent Night.

After the concert, the THS Choir Booster Club will be selling Christmas candies and treats in the basement of the First Baptist Church which will be used for trips planned in the Spring.