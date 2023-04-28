Annual UTV Patriot Ride to be held in Cameron on Saturday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Fifth Annual UTV Patriot Ride will be held in Cameron on April 29th, in honor of the veterans at the Cameron Veterans Home.

The ride will start just south of Cameron on Highway 69 at the CP Excavating headquarters at 10:30 am. The utility terrain vehicles will travel north on Highway 69 to Prospect Street, then turn west to Harris Street and south to the Cameron Veterans Home.

After spending time at the Veterans Home, the UTVs will leave traveling east on Euclid Avenue, turn south on Park Avenue by the Veterans Memorial to Chestnut Street, travel to Walnut Street, and turn north to McElwain Drive west to Harris before going north out of town.

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor says there will be extra law enforcement and firefighters to help with traffic.

