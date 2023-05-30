Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival set to begin on June 8th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 15th Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival will start next month. Most of the activities will be at the 4-H Building from June 8th through 10th.

That Thursday evening will include a potluck meal at 5 pm and gospel music at 6 pm. There will be open stage jamming that Friday and Saturday from 10 am to noon and shows at 1 and 6 pm. A farmers market will also be held on the Unionville Square on June 10th from 7 to 11 am. Refreshments will be available.

Camping, showers, and restrooms will also be available. Campsites will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on the Unionville Lions Country Music Festival from June 8th through 10th can be obtained by calling Gary Davis at 660-947-2137.

