Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival set to begin on June 8th

Local News May 30, 2023May 30, 2023 KTTN News
Music Festival Generic Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The 15th Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival will start next month. Most of the activities will be at the 4-H Building from June 8th through 10th.

That Thursday evening will include a potluck meal at 5 pm and gospel music at 6 pm. There will be open stage jamming that Friday and Saturday from 10 am to noon and shows at 1 and 6 pm. A farmers market will also be held on the Unionville Square on June 10th from 7 to 11 am. Refreshments will be available.

Camping, showers, and restrooms will also be available. Campsites will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on the Unionville Lions Country Music Festival from June 8th through 10th can be obtained by calling Gary Davis at 660-947-2137.

Post Views: 94
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.