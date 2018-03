The 35th Annual Tina-Avalon Country Music Show will be held next week to help fund scholarships and school improvements.

Local talent will perform at the show to be held in the school gym in Tina the nights of March 16th and 17th at 7 o’clock.

A concession stand will open prior to each show at 5:30 and free will donations will be accepted. Funds will be used to fund three alumni scholarships and school improvements.

