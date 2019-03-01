Annual statewide tornado drill set for March 5th

The annual tornado drill will be held next week as part of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says Grundy County will participate in the drill which will be held on Tuesday morning, March 5th at 10 o’clock,

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is Sunday through Saturday of next week. The National Weather Service reports the purpose of the week is to promote severe weather safety.

The National Weather Service notes Missouri recorded 47 tornadoes in 2018.