Annual quilt auction to be held in Jamesport

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 24th Annual Quilt Auction will be held in Jamesport next week.

A quilt show and viewing will be at the A. V. Spillman Event Center on October 7th from 10 to 4 pm. Doors will open on October 8th at 7 a.m., and the auction will start at 9 am.

Online bids will be accepted for many of the quilts for anyone unable to attend in person. Bids will be taken at shetlerauctions.hibid.com.

A quilt raffle will also be held, with the winning ticket drawn on October 8th at 3 p.m. Tickets will cost $1 for one or $5 for six.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the quilt auction. More information can be obtained by calling 660-654-1124 or 402-610-7300.