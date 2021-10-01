Annual Quilt Auction to be held at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 23rd Annual Quilt Auction will be held at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport next week as a fundraiser for the Jamesport Community Association.

A quilt show will be on October 7, 2021, from 10 to 4 o’clock, and a quilt viewing will be on October 8 from 1 to 7 o’clock.

The quilt auction will be on October 9, 2021, with doors opening at 7 o’clock in the morning and the event starting at 9 o’clock. Lunch will be served.

There will also be a quilt raffle. Tickets will cost $1 for one or $5 for six. The raffle quilt will be given away on October 9 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

More information on the quilt auction can be obtained by calling 402-610-7300 or 660-654-1124.

