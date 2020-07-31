Annual quilt auction slated for October in Jamesport

Jamesport’s 22nd Annual Quilt Auction will be held in October.

A quilt show will be at the Spillman Event Center on October 8th from 10 to 4 o’clock. A quilt viewing will be October 9th from 1 to 7 o’clock.

Doors at the Spillman Event Center will be opened on the morning of October 10th at 7 o’clock. The auction will start at 9 o’clock. Lunch will be served.

A raffle quilt will be given away that Saturday at 3 o’clock. Raffle tickets will cost $1 for one ticket or $5 for six.

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the quilt auction.

More information can be obtained by calling 660-654-1124.

