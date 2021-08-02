Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The annual tax levy public hearing for the city of Trenton and its park board is coming up in three weeks. The hearing will be held on August 23, 2021, at 7 o’clock in the evening at the Trenton City Hall.

This years’ proposed rate is one point four cents lower than it was in 2020.

The proposed tax rate for general purposes is 98 point 1 6 cents and for the park department, it’s 18 point oh six. Combined that’s one dollar and 16 point two two cents ($1.1622) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

Assessed valuation within the city of Trenton for this year is up nearly three million dollars compared to last year. The current assessed valuation for real estate, personal property, railroad, and utilities is $57,082,832. New construction within the city, accounts for $257,698 of the assessed valuation.

Budgeted revenues generated by the proposed tax levies are $500,000 for the general fund for the city of Trenton and $91,000 for the parks.

