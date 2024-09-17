Annual Poosey Fall Driving Tour set for October 20

The Missouri Department of Conservation is set to host its annual Poosey Fall Driving Tour on Sunday, October 20th. The scenic event invites participants to explore the fall colors and natural beauty of the Poosey Conservation Area through a self-guided driving tour.

Gates will open at noon, and the last vehicle will be allowed to begin the tour at 4 p.m. The tour will start from the Pike’s Lake entrance of Poosey Conservation Area, located just south of Trenton. Visitors should take Highway W to LIV 502 and follow the signs for the Driving Tour.

The tour is expected to last between 2 to 4 hours, depending on attendance. Higher-clearance vehicles are recommended for the route, as most of the trail is gravel, with some steep climbs and low water crossings.

For more information, contact Samantha Anderson, Forester at the Missouri Department of Conservation, at (660) 646-6122 ext 1362 or via email at Samantha.Anderson@mdc.mo.gov.

