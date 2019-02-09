Annual Polar Plunge at Lake Viking set for February 23rd

The 13th Annual Polar Plunge at Lake Viking will be held this month to raise funds for Special Olympics Missouri.

The clubhouse at Lake Viking will open the morning of February 23rd at 9:30 for registration. Children 10 years old and younger can participate in a Peewee Plunge at noon. A Parade of Costumes is at 1 o’clock with the Polar Plunge scheduled for 2 o’clock.

Special Olympics Development Director Melody Prawitz says there will be free will donation concessions, which will include chili and hot dogs as well as drinks. Prizes will be awarded to plunge participants who raise the most money. A Golden Plunger Award will be given to the individual or team dressed in the best costume.

Participants can base their costumes around the circus theme: “The Greatest Plunge on Earth”

Several teams have already registered, including Brenda Thorne’s team from Trenton Middle School, Cameron Regional Medical Center, and the correctional centers from Chillicothe and Cameron.

Prawitz notes there are usually 90 to 110 participants, and $32,000 was raised last year. The DAWGS (Disabled Athletes with Grundy Support) coach Jim Rash of Galt has been the highest fundraiser for the Lake Viking Polar Plunge for the past 12 years, however, he nor his wife Judy are involved in this year’s event.

All of the proceeds for the Polar Plunge will support Special Olympics Missouri North Area athletes, such as fees associated with hotels, meals, and medals at events.

Participants must raise at least $75, which does not have to paid until February 23rd at Lake Viking. Each participant who registers by February 15th will be guaranteed a long-sleeved t-shirt that says “I Survived the Polar Plunge”. Some extra shirts will also be available at the event.

Donations can also be mailed to Special Olympics Missouri, Lake Viking Polar Plunge, 702 South Woodbine Road, Saint Joseph, Missouri 64507. Mailed donations should include the donor’s name on the memo line of the check and can be earmarked for a specific Polar Plunge participant.

Sponsors for the Lake Viking Polar Plunge include Smithfield Hog Production, Woody’s, Barnes Baker, and Comfort Inn.