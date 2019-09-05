Annual Pattonsburg Car Show set for October 6, 2019

The Pattonsburg Lions Club will hold its 44th Annual Car, Truck, and Engine Show next month.

The show will be held on Central Street in Pattonsburg on October 6, 2019. Vehicles can register in 36 different classes from 9 to 11 o’clock that morning. The entry fee is $10.00 with awards to be presented at 3:30.

There will be food vendors and a flea market with vendor entries costing $20.00 per space, and flea market entries priced at $15.00 per space. Spaces will not be reserved.

More information about the Pattonsburg Lions Club Car Show on October 6th can be obtained at the Pattonsburg Car Show website or at the Pattonsburg Car Show Facebook page. Interested parties can also send emails to pcarshow@gmail.com.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares