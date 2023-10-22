Annual Missouri Day Parade features 70 entries, including 20 high school bands

Local News October 21, 2023October 21, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Missouri Day Festival Sign News Graphic
Approximately 70 entries graced Trenton’s streets during the Missouri Day Parade on Saturday morning, featuring an impressive lineup of 20 high school bands.

The Student Missouri State Teacher Association chapter from North Central Missouri College stood out, clinching the Spirit of Missouri award for the best-themed entry. Their presentation also earned them recognition for the best organization entry.

In other categories, awards were plentiful. Farmers State Bank took home honors in the business division, while the Trenton High School mascots captured the youth entry. Liberty Baptist Church secured the award for the best religious entry.

The parade also celebrated historical machinery. Brent Romesburg garnered the award for the best tractor category, showcasing a 1939 Allis Chalmers Model B, a 1942 Allis Chalmers Model C, and a 1937 Allis Chalmers Model W-C. Lowell Anderson received the award for the best car or truck pre-1960, featuring a classic 1902 REO Speedwagon. Lynn and Carol Westcott impressed the crowds with their equestrian entry, deemed the best of the parade.

The event, highlighting community spirit and local talents, was sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club.

Digital Correspondent

Digital Correspondent