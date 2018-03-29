Annual Mercer County Helping Hands fundraiser to feature basketball showdown

The Sixth Annual Mercer County Helping Hands fundraiser will feature a Mercer versus Princeton Alumni Showdown.

The basketball games will be held at the Princeton Elementary School gym Saturday night with a concession stand to open at 5 o’clock.

The girl’s alumni basketball game will start at 6 o’clock, and the boys will begin at 7 o’clock. Game participants do not have to be a former basketball player at Mercer or Princeton, but they must be a graduate of one of the schools.

Admission cost $5 for adults and $3 for students with children not yet in school admitted for free.

The night’s activities will include a 50/50 drawing, Chuck a Duck, and an auction. All proceeds will go to Mercer County Helping Hands. Anyone interested in donating an item for the auction should contact Kelly Bertrand or Jeff Girdner. Items may also be taken to Kelly’s Hairum in Princeton or Girdner Post and Lumber in Mercer.

