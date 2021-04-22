Annual meeting held by Grundy County Nursing Home District and Senior City Incorporated

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District and Senior City Incorporated held their annual meetings on April 20th.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports Brigette Bunnell and Anna Ferguson were appointed to the nursing home district board of directors. They have both served on the board and filed for reelection to the two open three-year term positions. Since there were only two candidates who filed, no election was necessary.

Senior City Incorporated elected officers. Jim Cox was elected as chairman, Brigette Bunnell as vice chairman, and Sue Ball as secretary/treasurer.

During a regular meeting of the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors, AFLAC representatives presented information and answered questions about employee insurance plans. The board agreed to have AFLAC offer insurance to Sunnyview staff.

Paperwork for the energy project has been signed, and the project is ready to begin. It was previously reported the project includes HVAC and window work.

It was reported there were no positive COVID-19 cases of residents or staff in March.

Doerhoff said residents participated in activities in March. They included a Saint Patrick’s Day party and a Resident Council meeting.

