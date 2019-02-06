Annual meeting for Trenton High School Alumni rescheduled

The annual meeting of all Trenton High School Alumni classes previously canceled due to inclement weather has been rescheduled.

The meeting will now be the held on the afternoon of February 17th at 1:30 at Royal Inn Pizza of Trenton.

Class mailing lists will be distributed and tentative plans will be discussed for the THS Alumni Reunion. Alumni officers hope to have all classes represented, especially those who will be honored classes for the Labor Day Reunion.

Questions should be directed to Doctor John Holcomb or Steve Maxey on behalf of the THS Alumni Association.