Annual mailing meeting of THS Alumni Association again rescheduled

Plans for the annual Mailing Meeting of the Trenton High School Alumni Association have been rescheduled once again. The meeting will now take place on Sunday, March 6th in the THS Commons beginning at 1:00 pm.

Steve Maxey, Association Secretary says that due to the lack of reunion information by classes, the printing of the letter and work session were delayed. He asks that classes still planning to host an event to contact him as soon as possible. Over 6,000 letters are annually mailed out to former Trenton High School students and graduates, and it is a preview of the upcoming Labor Day Reunion.

In addition to needed reunion information, changes in classmates’ addresses are needed as well as changes to names and deaths. This information is necessary to prepare labels for the mailing. Updates should be forwarded to Dr. John Holcomb as soon as possible.

The 1:00 meeting on March 6th will offer class representatives the option to place an additional letter in their respective mailing announcing their specific reunion plans. Additions to the letter must be one-page and of lightweight paper to meet postal regulations. Furthermore, classes that plan to insert their own letter should arrive early to receive their labels before other classes begin the task of preparations for the mailing.

A March 13th date has been set should there be a cancellation of the March 6th meeting due to weather or other reasons.

