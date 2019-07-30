Annual Lucerne Stock Show to begin on Wednesday

The 80th Annual Lucerne Stock Show will start Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Activities for Wednesday include a pedal tractor pull, community barbecue, and children’s games.

Thursday’s activities will include rabbit and poultry and beef shows as well as project entries.

Friday will involve a swine show, 180 drag and straight drag four-wheeler racing, and a Make and Take Craft Class. Preregistration is required for the craft class by calling Brenda Fowler and Marsha Richardson at 660-626-8280.

Activities planned for Saturday include dairy cattle, sheep, meat, and talent shows; a pie contest; a children’s parade; a three on three basketball tournament as well as a free throw and three-point contest for $5 per person; a performance by the band Riker; and a prize drawing.

A food stand will be open Thursday through Saturday but no alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the fairgrounds. Those attending the Stock Show Wednesday through Saturday are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.