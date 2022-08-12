Annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 10th in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next month. Registration will start at the former Grundy County Jail on Eighth Street in Trenton on September 10th at 9 am. Kickstands will go up at 10 am.

The poker run will travel a 200-mile route through North Missouri, including a Lewis and Clark Trail ride. The event will include dinner at the Trenton Rotary fish fry at the Trenton Rock Barn and end with prizes at Java and Hooch.

All street legal classic, custom, and fun vehicles are welcome. The poker run will cost $30 per bike or vehicle and $40 per couple. The cost includes a poker hand and dinner. An extra hand is $5.

A $500 cash prize will be awarded for the best hand, and $50 will be awarded to the worst hand.

More information on the Jailbreak Poker Run on September 10th can be obtained by contacting the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.