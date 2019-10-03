Annual Holiday Parade set for November 23 in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 73rd Annual Holiday Parade in Chillicothe in November.

“The Magic of Christmas” is the theme for the event on the morning of November 23, 2019, starting at 10 o’clock. The traditional parade route will be used with the parade beginning on Polk Street then south on Washington Street, east on Third Street, and north on Locust Street.

There is no charge for entries submitted to the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce before November 8th, however, entries submitted November 9th or after will cost $25. Entries may participate as judge or non-judged with cash prizes awarded to the top three in three judged categories.

Hedrick Medical Center and Hy-Vee sponsor the Holiday Parade in Chillicothe November 23rd.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 660-646-4050.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares