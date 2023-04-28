Annual Galt-Grundy R-5 Alumni Banquet set for May 13th

Local News April 28, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Grundy County R-5 School District website
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The 101st Annual Galt Grundy R-5 Alumni Banquet will be in the Grundy County R-5 High School Gym in Galt next month.

Doors will open for registration on May 13th at 5 pm. Big Bill’s BBQ of Hamilton will cater the meal at 6 pm.

Special year classes will be honored. Grundy R-5 scholarship recipients will be announced, and the 2023 senior class will be recognized.

Previous teachers, students, staff members, and friends of Grundy R-5 are welcome.

The cost is $23 for the alumni banquet on May 13th.

Reservations are due by May 5th to guarantee a meal. Call Shelly Searcy at the high school to make a reservation at 660-673-6511.

Post Views: 30
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.