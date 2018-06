The Trenton Ambassadors and Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will host their annual food drive this Thursday, June 28 at the Hy-Vee Food Store and Chelsea’s Food Market.

Members will be at the two stores from 4 to 7 pm collecting non- perishable food items that will then be donated to the Community Food Pantry of Trenton. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

For more information, persons can contact the chamber office at 359-4324.

