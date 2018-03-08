Annual Father-Daughter Dance scheduled for April in Trenton

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Father-Daughter Dance next month.

Daughters ages three through 12 and fathers can dress up for the event to be at the New Hope Training Center in Trenton the night of April 20th. Mothers and grandmothers may watch the Grand March at 6 o’clock, but the rest of the night is for the fathers and daughters.

Cookies and punch will be served and there will also be photo opportunities.

The dance costs $15 per father-daughter pair and $5 per additional daughter with tickets available at the Trenton Chamber Office. Tickets will also be available at the door of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...