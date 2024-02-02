Annual Elks Lodge Gun and Knife Sports Show set for Feb. 16

The 22nd Annual Chillicothe Elks Lodge Gun and Knife Sports Show will be held from February 16th through 18th. The show will open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and conclude on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will focus on shooting and sportsmanship, featuring a wide range of guns, knives, ammunition, and accessories. Additionally, there will be a gun raffle.
Admission is set at $10 per day.
Attendees will have access to food and beverages, including a selection of homemade pies and desserts.
For more information about the Gun and Knife Sports Show, contact the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 660-646-5350.