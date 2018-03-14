Annual Chief’s Tea to be held March 23 in Trenton

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright and the Green Hills Women’s Shelter will host the Sixth Annual Chief’s Tea and Brunch to raise money for the women’s shelter. The event to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence will be in the activity building of the First Christian Church of Trenton March 23rd from o’clock to noon.

Women’s shelter advocate Jenna Johnson says the keynote speaker will be Roger Kemp who helped capture his daughter Ali’s murderer. She says a domestic violence survivor from Chillicothe will also speak about her experiences. Johnson explains she believes survivors volunteer to tell their stories because it is empowering for them to help support and encourage others who are in domestic violence situations.

Women’s shelter advocate Mary Cabral notes there will also be a silent auction, which will include Royals tickets, gift certificates, and spa items. The shelter is still accepting donations for the auction.

Cabral and Johnson say that the morning’s meal will be catered by Hy-Vee which will include pastries, fruit, coffee, juice, pancakes, and breakfast burritos. Johnson shared that the funds raised will be used to support services for clients in the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Tickets for the Sixth Annual Chief’s Tea cost $25 per person or $125 for a table of six and tickets may be purchased on the Green Hills Women’s Shelter website, at the Green Hills Women’s Shelter, or at the Law Enforcement Center in Trenton.

