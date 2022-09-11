Annual Chautauqua in Gallatin set to begin September 16th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 36th Annual Chautauqua will be held on the Gallatin Square next weekend.

Activities will start with Mixology performing rock and honky tonk on September 16th evening from 5 to 8 o’clock. Twenty businesses will offer wine samples during a wine stroll from 5 to 7 o’clock. A beer garden will be available until midnight. Food trucks will also be available.

September 17th will include biscuits and gravy at the Lions Club from 6:30 to 9 o’clock in the morning. A 5K color run will be at 7 o’clock, and a car show will start at 9 o’clock. There will be a baby show at 9:30, Gallatin Theater League performances of Back in Time at noon and 1:30, and the Daisy Cull Band with country, blues, and rock at noon. A parade will start at 3 o’clock, and The Ghosted will play music from the 1960s to 2000s from 5 to 7 o’clock. There will also be carnival games, inflatables, and a beer garden.

More information on the event next weekend can be found on the Daviess County Chautauqua Facebook page.