Annual Better Woman Conference set for March 25th and 26th in Trenton

Trenton First Assembly of God Church will be hosting its annual Better Woman Conference on March 25-26. The conference will feature Nicole Unice. Nicole is an author, counselor, wife, and mom of three. Nicole uses her wit and wisdom to help encourage others to live with freedom and lead with purpose. She desires you to identify obstacles preventing you and your relationships from their maximum potential.

The first session will be held on Friday, March 25th from 6 – 9 p.m., and the second session will take place on Saturday, March 26th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. A meal will be provided at the beginning of each session. Attendees are encouraged to attend one or both sessions. Doors will open one hour before each meal for shopping at the local vendors’ booths and drawings for door prizes.

Individuals can register online at this link or stop by First Trenton First Assembly of God, located at 1107 E. 11th St., during office hours, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – noon to register.

Childcare will be available upon reservation. Please call 660-359-4400 to reserve a childcare spot.

For more information, call Trenton First Assembly at 660-359-4400.

