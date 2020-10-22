Annual audit of North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to be reviewed

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bruce Constant is to review the annual fiscal audit at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at the mental health center in Trenton on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 27th at 4:30. It will be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 91915039235, and the password is 148377.

Other items on the agenda include a fiscal report, a staffing pattern review, an executive director’s report, and the annual meeting confirmation/nominating committee.

