Annual 5K/10K Wright Run slated for Saturday, October 6

Plans have been announced for the 7th annual Wright Run 5k/10k by the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation in Trenton. The 2018 event will be held on Saturday, October 6, in Trenton and will begin and conclude on the campus of Wright Memorial Hospital. Participants will meet for their official send-off at the hospital and return there for their final lap on the hospital’s walking trail.

This year’s theme will be breast cancer awareness. Pink race t-shirts will be given to all entrants into the Wright Run and will be for sale at the event. In addition, special edition breast cancer awareness bricks will be available for purchase. The bricks can be personalized to memorialize and/or celebrate a loved one who has battled, or is currently battling breast cancer, and will feature the iconic breast cancer ribbon. The bricks will be placed in the seating area to be constructed along the hospital’s walking trail.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group will be in attendance at the event and will be providing information and resources for local individuals battling breast cancer.

Cost for participants will be $25 for early registration and $30 for those registering after September 21. The entry fee will include an official t-shirt and race bib. Registration is available online at THIS LINK with paper registration available at Trenton at Premier Eye Care, Hy-Vee, Hometown Pharmacy, and Wright Memorial Hospital.

The Kids Dash will also be held again in conjunction with the event and will be free for children ten years of age and under. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costumes and the Dash will begin at 9 a.m. Registration for the 5k/10k is at 7 a.m., and the race will begin at 8 am on October 6th.

All proceeds from the Wright Run will support the purchase of a new medical rehabilitation treadmill and a new medical ventilator machine for Wright Memorial Hospital. In the past, funds from the Wright Run have financed projects including a 3-D mammography machine and the hospital walking trail.

Parking for Wright Run participants will be limited at the hospital and those who desire to leave promptly after the race may want to park at NCMC’s Barton Campus.

For more information, contact Hospital Foundation Development Officer, David Bain at 660-358-5706.

