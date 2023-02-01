Announcement regarding financing of new Harrison County Community Hospital set for February 8th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An announcement is to be made on February 8th, in Bethany regarding financing for the proposed new Harrison County Community Hospital.

The Rural Development division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to announce a facilities loan to help in financing the new hospital. The application was submitted by the Harrison County Hospital District.

According to the rural development office, the district applied for a loan for what it called a modern and efficiently-designed 76,000-square-foot critical access hospital.

It’s to include a 14-bed acute care and swing bed unit along with a 7,500-square-foot maintenance and storage building.

The funding announcement is scheduled at 1:30 in the afternoon of February 8th at 2600 Miller Street in Bethany, the current location of the hospital.

Plans are being made to replace it with a new hospital at another location in Bethany.

Missouri’s director of USDA Rural Development, Kyle Wilkens, is expected to be among state and federal executives and elected officials present for the announcement.

Related