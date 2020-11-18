Animal licenses for 2021 now available at Trenton City Hall

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department advises that 2021 animal licenses are now available at the Trenton City Hall. Animals in the city are required to have an annual license purchased for them.

Owners must have a certificate from a duly licensed veterinarian showing animals have been inoculated for rabies. Owners must also pay a $5.00 fee per animal to the city clerk.

The Trenton Police say failure to purchase and keep animal licenses secured on or about the body of animals could result in fines and court costs for the owners.

