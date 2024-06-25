Share To Your Social Network

Andrew Lawson, Jr., age 85, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, and a former resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Ignite Medical Resort, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Andrew was born the son of Andrew and Frankie (Smith) Lawson in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 19, 1939. He graduated from Tracy County, Tennessee. Andrew served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War from 1961 until 1966. He was united in marriage to Maxine Schweinle in August 2004. She survives of the home. He worked in the maintenance department at Trenton Foods Co. in Trenton, Missouri, for 36 years.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Maxine Lawson, of the home; one son, Larry Lawson of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Sonia Demsich of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Pam Lawson of Glasgow, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Nicole Zuniga, Kristopher Zuniga, Johnathan Demsich, James Lawson, Shannon Calivere, and William Calivere; and three great-grandchildren, Cale Blackburn, Valentino Earle, and Romeo Earle. He is also survived by two brothers, Tedd Lawson and Jim Earl Lawson, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and three sisters, Mary Lou Roberts, Pat Lloyd, and Carolyn Thomas, all of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dennis Lawson and Charles “Charlie” Lawson.

A cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. A private family inurnment will be held at Lusk Cemetery, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to Ignite Medical Resort St. Mary’s of Blue Springs and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

