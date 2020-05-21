Anabel teen life-flighted to hospital after crashing near Bevier

Local News May 21, 2020
Life Flight Helicopter

The Highway Patrol reports an Anabel resident sustained moderate injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning several times six miles south of Bevier Wednesday night.

An ambulance transported 19-year-old Anthony Akery to the University Hospital of Columbia.

The SUV traveled north on Route C before running off the right side of the road and overturning. The vehicle was totaled and the patrol reports Akery wore a seat belt.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bevier Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted.

