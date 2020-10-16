An additional case of COVID-19 reported at Western Missouri Correctional Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 61 cases among offenders, which is up by one since the morning of Friday, October 16th. Thirty-eight are active, and 23 have recovered. There are 69 staff cases, which is an increase of six. Twenty-nine of those cases are active, and 38 have recovered.

There is a new active COVID-19 case among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which brings the total to 254. Two hundred fifty-three of the cases have recovered. Cases among staff remain at 42 total, with six active and 36 recovered.

