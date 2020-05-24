Amity teen injured after hitting pothole with motorcycle

Local News May 24, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Motorcycle Crash

A northwest Missouri resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating hit a pothole and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

18-year old Cotton McPike of Amity was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened six miles north of Plattsburg on Route Y as the northbound motorcycle went out of control after hitting a pothole causing the bike to overturn onto its left side, ejecting McPike.

There was moderate damage to the motorcycle and McPike was wearing safety equipment.

Post Views: 210
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About Jennifer Thies