Amity teen injured after hitting pothole with motorcycle

A northwest Missouri resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating hit a pothole and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

18-year old Cotton McPike of Amity was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened six miles north of Plattsburg on Route Y as the northbound motorcycle went out of control after hitting a pothole causing the bike to overturn onto its left side, ejecting McPike.

There was moderate damage to the motorcycle and McPike was wearing safety equipment.

