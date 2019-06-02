Amish buggy struck from behind on 9th street in Trenton; Occupant life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

The Trenton Police Department reports two Spickard residents sustained injuries in a motor vehicle-horse and buggy crash in the 1700 block of East Ninth Street in Trenton Friday afternoon.

An ambulance transported horse and buggy occupants 57-year-old Elizabeth Yoder and her 10-year-old daughter to Wright Memorial Hospital. Yoder was later flown to Truman Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.

The investigation revealed 50-year-old Christina Airey of Trenton traveled east on Ninth Street when the vehicle she drove struck the horse and buggy from behind. The collision is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

The Trenton Police Department expressed appreciation to individuals who came forward as witnesses in the investigation.