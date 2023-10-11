Amish buggy rear-ended on Highway 136, south of Route T, both occupants sent to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville

A collision occurred on Highway 136 near Route T, approximately half a mile north of Conception Junction, on the morning of October 11, 2023, at 7:47 a.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An Amish buggy driven by David Yoder, 28, of Stanberry, Missouri, was rear-ended by a 2007 Honda Fit operated by Richard H. Leach-Steffens, 54, of Maryville, Missouri. Following the collision, the buggy was knocked off the east side of the roadway. Both David Yoder and Willis Yoder, 23, another occupant of the buggy, were ejected from the buggy.

The crash occurred as both the Honda Fit and the Amish buggy were traveling southbound on Highway 136. The Honda Fit failed to observe the buggy in front and collided with it from behind.

David and Willis Yoder sustained moderate injuries. David was transported to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by Nodaway County EMS, while Willis was taken by a private vehicle to the same facility.

The Amish buggy faced extensive damage and was removed from the scene. The Honda Fit incurred extensive damage and was towed by Shell’s Towing.

Richard H. Leach-Steffens was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, while the occupants of the Amish buggy were exempt from using seat belts.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.