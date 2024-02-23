Americold to establish new facility in Kansas City, investing $127 million and creating 187 new jobs

Share To Your Social Network

Americold announced that it will establish its first facility in Kansas City, investing $127 million and creating 187 new jobs. The facility, part of Americold’s strategic collaboration with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), will facilitate connections among key U.S. and Mexico markets.

“Americold’s selection of Kansas City for its new facility is another example of Missouri’s ability to attract leading businesses,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s decision speaks to the value of our strategic location, skilled workforce, and superior infrastructure. We look forward to Americold’s success as it strengthens supply chains for international trade and brings new investment to the Kansas City region.”

Americold’s 335,000-square-foot facility will be strategically located in Kansas City to support CPKC’s Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) service, North America’s only single-line rail service offering for refrigerated shippers between U.S. Midwest markets and Mexico. The company’s new facility will enable more seamless and efficient service for MMX customers. By combining CPKC’s leading fleet of temperature-protected intermodal containers with Americold’s cold storage logistics expertise, the companies will help customers bypass truck congestion and reduce transit times, transport costs, and food waste.

“We are excited to kick off our strategic collaboration with CPKC through our new Kansas City cold storage facility, expanding Americold’s presence in an important U.S. transportation hub,” said George Chappelle, CEO of Americold. “Combining our cold storage capabilities with CPKC’s extensive rail network enables Americold to deliver a differentiated offering to support more customers across North America. We look forward to further collaboration with CPKC to provide world-class service to more customers and strengthen the food supply chain.”

Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain that connects food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers. Its new Kansas City facility will be a temperature-controlled warehouse along the CPKC railway, used to preserve U.S.-produced meats, frozen produce, baked goods, and candy destined for Mexico.

“Thanks to the contributions of our partners and our state’s economic advantages, this innovative company is creating even more opportunities for Missourians to prosper in Kansas City,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development.

For this expansion, Americold will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain, connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

