A Memorial Day Service will be held at the Unionville Cemetery. The American Legion will sponsor the event on May 29th at 10:30 am.

The event will include an address by United States Army Retired Chaplain Carter Pearce. The event will include the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Battle Hymn of the Republic, the placing of a wreath, and Taps.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Unionville Cemetery.

